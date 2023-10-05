BPUB reporting more than 3,000 customers are without power
The Brownsville Public Utilities Board announced on their Facebook that about 3,800 customers are without power.
Their post says 2,000 customers by Military Highway and surround areas are without power, as well as 1,800 customers by Kings Highway and surround areas.
BPUB crews are working on the outages and trying to figure out the cause.
BPUB customers should report any issues here.
