BPUB warning customers about holiday scams
Thanksgiving is only a week away, marking the start of the holiday season.
Local utility companies are asking customers to watch out for scams.
More News
News Video
-
La Grulla High School marching band advances to state finals
-
BPUB warning customers about holiday scams
-
Beto O'Rourke makes stops in Rio Grande Valley after launching run for...
-
DPS: Police pursuit ends with officer-involved shooting in Pharr
-
President Biden to sign bill named after Valley native