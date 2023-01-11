x

BPUB warns customers about spike in scam calls

5 hours 13 minutes 26 seconds ago Wednesday, January 11 2023 Jan 11, 2023 January 11, 2023 9:58 AM January 11, 2023 in News - Local

The Brownsville Public Utilities Board is warning customers about a spike in scam calls.

If you are a customer and get a call threatening to disconnect your service unless you pay money over the phone, don't do it.

BPUB suspended disconnections back in October due to a forensic audit that showed the utility company charged customers for years for a project that never materialized. 

It has yet to reimburse customers. 

