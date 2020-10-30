Breaking: Edinburg police find two dead bodies inside home

Two dead bodies were found inside a home in Edinburg on Friday.

The Edinburg Police Department responded to reports of two dead bodies inside of a home on the 800 block of Russian Ave.

According to The Edinburg Police Department, they received a call at around 9:48 a.m. and upon arrival they found a dead man and woman.

This is an ongoing investigation and no reason to believe there is a threat to the public.

Check back for updates.

Watch the video for the full story.