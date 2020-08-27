Breast cancer risk from menopause hormones may last decades

By MARILYNN MARCHIONE

AP Chief Medical Writer

SAN ANTONIO (AP) - Women who use certain types of hormones after menopause may still have an increased risk of developing breast cancer nearly two decades after they stop taking the pills. That's suggested by new results released Friday from a big federal study that previously found higher rates of breast cancer among women taking pills combining estrogen and progestin. The extra risk is very small, though, and may be worth the benefits these pills give for women with severe hot flashes and other symptoms. Doctors say women should use hormones at the lowest dose and for the shortest time possible.

