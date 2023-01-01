Brewers get durable lefty reliever Claudio from Rangers

LAS VEGAS (AP) - The Milwaukee Brewers have added another reliever to their strong bullpen, getting durable left-hander Alex Claudio from the Texas Rangers for a draft pick.

The NL Central champion Brewers made the trade Thursday at the winter meetings.

Claudio was 4-2 with a 4.48 ERA and one save in 65 relief appearances and one start this year. He has a 13-6 record with 12 saves and a 3.20 ERA in 206 relief appearances and two starts in five big league seasons.

The 26-year-old Claudio is eligible for salary arbitration for the first time this winter.

The draft pick is in competitive balance round A, currently projected to be No. 40 overall.

