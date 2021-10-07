Bridge Closure Causing Problems for UTRGV Students, Motorists

EDINBURG – An Edinburg bridge is causing some residents to grow restless because of detours.

The bridge on Schunior Street has been closed for at least two weeks. A car went through guard rails and off the bridge on Memorial Day.

Edinburg Public Works director Tom Reyna said the guard rails were taken out by the impact.

“It went completely through the guardrail and bounced off both of them, and damaged both sides of the guard rail,” he said.

UTRGV student Elyssa Salcido said she bikes her way to campus. She told CHANNEL 5 NEWS her commute is nearly three times as long as it was before the crash.

“I bike to school. So, it makes my route a lot longer because I either have to go down Schunior to McColl, to University and then back around to Sugar. So it adds quite a bit of time,” she said.

The city of Edinburg hired Rio Grande Valley-based engineering firm B2Z to complete the project.

Reyna said the engineers will determine if it’s safe to reopen the bridge with temporary cement barriers before construction is finished.

“They’re going to give us a complete structural analysis of the bridge since there were some columns that were damaged, and then do the engineering plans to re-build up the bridge the new guard rail and so forth," he said.

If the company determines it’s unsafe for traffic to pass through during construction, the city of Edinburg will not reopen the bridge.

Reyna said it may be up to two weeks before a decision is made.