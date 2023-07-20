Bridge located in La Feria to shut down for repairs

The Texas Department of Transportation announced that a bridge along FM 506 in La Feria will be shut down for four weeks beginning Thursday.

The bridge is located between U.S. Business 83 and FM 3067. The bridge is in need of repairs and work is expected to be completed by August 18.

Signs will be posted to guide drivers through a temporary detour route, and delays are also to be expected.

For more information, contact TxDOT at (956) 702-6102.