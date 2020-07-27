Brief hunger strike at La Villa Detention Center protests long detention, conditions

WILLACY COUNTY -- Missing soap, a lack of cleaning supplies, and sick detainees pushed a group to protest Monday in a hunger strike at La Villa Detention Center.

The strike was short-lived, but the women — from Mexico, Honduras, and as far as Ecuador — said they believed it necessary.

"We were cleaning our tables, where we eat, with pads, with pads, because they didn't have towels to clean up and sanitize our area," Maria Landa, a detainee at the detention center, said about staff not providing enough cleaning supplies. This claim was shared by other women at the center who spoke to CHANNEL FIVE NEWS.

Landa and the other women are accused of violating immigration law. About 40 detainees were estimated to have protested on Monday. By Tuesday, the group shrank to over a dozen. ICE technically only qualifies a hunger protest if it lasts over three days. Then, certain protocols are invoked.

The women who spoke said they've been kept in this center for months; one of them was there nine months, predating the pandemic.

Concerns from the outside world prompted extra attention to cleanliness; but, Landa said they weren't always able to stay clean. "Some of the restrooms, we were like three, four days without soap, because they didn't have any. How are we supposed to protect ourselves?"

The women started a hunger strike, Priscilla Rodriguez Zamora said. She's from Mexico and described neglect during the first time she and the others were placed under quarantine. Rodriguez Zamora said she believes they were exposed to the virus by a contracted employee who was assigned to watch their area.

While the claim was not validated by CHANNEL FIVE NEWS, Management Training and Corporation, the company contracted by ICE to run the center, sent a statement confirming 10 employees had active COVID-19 cases. Ten others previously tested positive but had since recovered and were back at work.

Detainees suspected the threat moved closer with the arrival of a new detainee.

"They brought three new people, and one of them was infected," Jira Caracceoli, a detainee from Honduras, said.

Other detainees retold a similar account. A new arrival, a woman, was held in quarantine for 14 days separately and away from those who were there already. After the period was over, the woman was placed in the dormitory with some of the women who participated in the hunger strike.

Detainees claim ICE took the woman in question to get tested as part of her deportation procedure. She tested positive.

Back at the dormitory, another woman started having symptoms.

An older woman had been sleeping next both of them. "I was in the middle of both women that they took away. I'm 60 years old. It makes me fearful. I'm afraid of that," Juana Alban, the Ecuadorean detainee, said of the suspected cases of COVID-19.

As of Friday, the website for ICE lists 8 positive cases among detainees housed at La Villa Detention Center.

The women spoke on the record using their names, because they wanted to reach out to ICE officers. The hunger strike started on Monday. By Wednesday, the remaining group still protesting were separated and taken to another dormitory. Later, Landa's husband said the women were able to speak to an ICE officer.

One of the concerns for 53-year-old woman, Lilia Bone, from Ecuador is her deportation orders. They were issued April 24th, but as of late July she had not heard a response yet. According to ICE, some countries are not accepting their nationals back due to the pandemic. The agency will be working with the Department of State to make arrangements.

Others have had court dates pushed as far back as November. Detainees said the multiple quarantines created the legal setbacks.

Some of the concerns shared by the detainees line up with current practices enforced by ICE.

According to ICE, they use an infection prevention strategy called 'cohorting.' That means they house detainees together who they believe have been exposed to a person with an infectious agent but are asymptomatic.

Their policy should also allow for high-risk cases to be sent to the hospital. If the detainees don't have fever or symptoms but meet CDC criteria for being at risk, they are housed separately in a single cell, or as a group, depending on available space.

Friday, Landa's husband said his wife received an earlier court date moved from November to August.

Others will still be waiting for a decision.

"Whichever way, they can send us back to Ecuador or send us over there, as long as they take us out of here, that someone helps us," Bone, the Ecuadorean detainee, said.