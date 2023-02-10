Broncs Return In Loss to UTA

RIO GRANDE VALLEY – On a night during which The University of Texas Rio Grande Valley (UTRGV) men's basketball team wore Broncs uniforms and the 1962-63 men’s basketball team was honored for the 60th anniversary of their national championship, the Vaqueros rallied back from a 19-point deficit to pull within four before falling to the UT Arlington Mavericks 64-58 on Thursday at the UTRGV Fieldhouse in front of an energetic crowd of 1,837.

Freshman Adante’ Holiman led the Vaqueros (12-13, 3-9 WAC) with 11 points with four rebounds and six assists. Sophomore Will Johnston scored 11 points while hitting three 3-pointers. Senior Justin Johnson scored 10 points with three rebounds. Junior Ahren Freeman scored eight points with 11 rebounds. Junior Daylen Williams finished with seven points, four rebounds, three assists, three steals and two blocks. scored five points.

Kyron Gibson led the Mavericks (9-16, 4-8 WAC) with 13 points, seven rebounds and eight assists. Aaron Cash scored 13 points while hitting three 3-pointers. Dario Domingos finished with 11 points.

The Mavericks led by 19 at 58-39 with 6:37 to play when the Vaqueros went on a 14-0 run, capped by a Freeman 3-point play, to pull within 58-53. During the run, which lasted five and a half minutes, the Vaqueros went 4 for 9 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line.

After a pair of Gibson free throws, Holiman nailed a 3 to make the score 60-56, but that’s as close as the Vaqueros got.

Johnson started the game with a layup before the Mavericks hit 7 of their next 10 shots, including 4 of 5 from behind the arc, to go up 18-2. A Johnson dunk and an alley-oop to graduate student Dima Zdor brought the Vaqueros within 20-8.

The Mavericks pushed their lead to 24-8 before Johnston and Holiman 3-pointers helped the Vaqueros go on a 9-4 run to pull within 28-17. The Mavericks, however, scored the final four points of the half to go up 32-17.

The Mavericks pushed their lead to 17 at the start of the second half before Johnston started a 10-3 run with a layup and then ended it with a 3-pointer to bring the Vaqueros within 37-27. The Mavericks, however scored the next seven points to go back up by 17.

Up 47-32, the Mavericks used back-to-back baskets to go up 51-32.