Brooks County law enforcement officers test positive for COVID-19
Brooks County announced Saturday that several law enforcement officers — who work in Brooks County but live in other counties — tested positive for the coronavirus.
"The individuals are all in isolation and have been since they tested positive. Contact tracing is currently taking place," according to a Facebook post by Brooks County. "Both the Sheriff's Office and the Police Department are currently being disinfected."
The statement didn't identify the number of officers who tested positive for COVID-19 or where they worked.
