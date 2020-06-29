Brooks County law enforcement officers test positive for COVID-19

Brooks County announced Saturday that several law enforcement officers — who work in Brooks County but live in other counties — tested positive for the coronavirus.

"The individuals are all in isolation and have been since they tested positive. Contact tracing is currently taking place," according to a Facebook post by Brooks County. "Both the Sheriff's Office and the Police Department are currently being disinfected."

The statement didn't identify the number of officers who tested positive for COVID-19 or where they worked.