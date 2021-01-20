Brownsville airport unveils news terminal on Wednesday

The Brownsville-South Padre Island International Airport Terminal had its official grand opening on Wednesday with a few upgrades.

With new growth and businesses attracting people to Cameron County, the city had to find ways to keep up — this terminal is the newest effort in doing that.

This new terminal is set to have four gates and will be able to hold 760 people. This number is not including the capacity of the entire building which is a way larger.

Francisco Partida, a special projects manager for Brownsville-South Padre Island International Airport said the auto-tint glass is one of the main features.

"One of the main features is the terminal has is auto tint glass it is connected to an astronomical calendar and some of the computer programs that have all of the weather information," Partida said.

This means that when the sun starts to hit the windows, it will automatically tint. Not only maintaining a good view for those inside and saves the airport money by not having to invest in blinds and keeping the building cool inside.

There will also be a self-baggage drop as well as TSA facial identification technology at the security check— to limit person to person contact as much as possible.

"There’s a lot of energy and synergy between the entities here to make this place just rise to the stars," Partida said.

