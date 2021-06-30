Brownsville Amber Alert suspect charged with aggravated kidnapping

Photo credit: Brownsville Police Department

An Amber Alert suspect accused of kidnapping a teen girl in Brownsville has been charged.

Clayton Ryan Phillips, 18, was charged with aggravated kidnapping and traffic of person on Wednesday morning, according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Bond was set at $75,000 for the kidnapping charge and $500,000 for the traffic of person charge.

Other conditions include geolocation monitoring and restrictions on movement according to the Cameron County District Attorney's office. Phillips may also face additional charges out of Bexar and Tarrant County.

Phillips was arrested by the Mansfield Police Department early Sunday morning, just hours after an Amber Alert was issued for 13-year-old Antonette Rodriguez. She has since been reunited with her parents, police say.

Phillips was extradited to Cameron County to face charges in Brownsville.