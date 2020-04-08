Brownsville city employee tests positive for coronavirus

BROWNSVILLE – Late Tuesday night, Brownsville announced a city employee tested positive for the coronavirus.

In a release, officials say the individual works at City Plaza on Levee Street. The employee had been tested on Friday.

The city was unable to determine if the employee was exposed at work or in the community. Officials are also trying to determine who might have been in contact with the infected employee.

As a precaution, crews will be conducting a deep cleaning at City Plaza overnight. The plaza will also be closed Wednesday only.