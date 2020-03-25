Brownsville city officials discuss process for coronavirus testing

The city of Brownsville held a live video chat Wednesday to discuss how drive-thru coronavirus testing would work.

Brownsville Public Health Director Arturo Rodriguez said testing would be available to everyone — but everyone must be pre-screened.

After the pre-screening process is completed, anyone who needs a test would receive an appointment for testing.

Test results are typically available within 72 hours.

Watch the video above for more information.