Brownsville commissioner participates in COVID-19 vaccine trail

One Cameron County commissioner is participating in an experimental COVID-19 vaccine trial.

Brownsville District 2 Commissioner Jessica Tetreau-Kalifa said when the pandemic started she saw first hand the amount of people suffering from the virus. Some losing loved ones and asking for her help.

When she was asked to participate in an experimental COVID-19 vaccine trial the answer was yes.

She received her first round of the experimental vaccine "Astrazeneca" on Wednesday in hopes of finding a cure.

"These pharmaceutical companies actually came to the valley and they're looking for Hispanics," Tetreau-Kalifa said "They're looking for our culture — to see how well it can protect us."

Tetreau-Kalifa is encouraging others to volunteer in the trial and to follow CDC guidelines to help minimize the spread of COVID-19.

