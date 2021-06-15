Brownsville Farmer's Market to continue offering COVID-19 vaccines

For the second week, the city is offering a COVID-19 vaccine clinic at the Brownsville Farmer’s Market – located at Southern Pacific Linear Park at 660 E Ringgold St.- every Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon.

Appointments are not required and those coming to the clinic have a selection of vaccines to choose from.

“There's definitely different age groups and different strengths with each vaccine but because we're offering all three, people can come in and we can inform them which choice is best for them," Brownsville Public Health and Wellness Director Dr. Art Rodriguez said.

For more information, call the city’s COVID-19 Hotline at 956-394-0012 or visit www.btxcares.com.