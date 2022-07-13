Brownsville Fire Department responding to heat exhaustion calls
The Brownsville Fire Department responded to a call Tuesday, not for a fire but for heat exhaustion.
According to the social media post, they've been responding to several calls.
Only one of them was a fire, the rest were medical emergencies.
Good reminder to stay hydrated and watch out for your loved ones and neighbors in this heat.
