Brownsville firefighters find body inside burning vehicle

6 hours 37 minutes 32 seconds ago Friday, February 12 2021 Feb 12, 2021 February 12, 2021 2:27 PM February 12, 2021 in News
By: Rudy Mireles
Photo Credit: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza

UPDATE 5:17 P.M.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said inclement weather conditions may have played a factor in the single motor vehicle accident at the SH 550 railroad underpass Friday that resulted in the death of the male driver.

ORIGINAL STORY

Brownsville firefighters found a body inside a burning vehicle Friday morning.

At about 9 a.m., crews with the Brownsville Fire Department responded to State Highway 55 following reports of a burning vehicle. 

Firefighters extinguished the flames and found the body inside. 

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the case.

