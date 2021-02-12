Brownsville firefighters find body inside burning vehicle

Photo Credit: Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza

UPDATE 5:17 P.M.

Cameron County Sheriff Eric Garza said inclement weather conditions may have played a factor in the single motor vehicle accident at the SH 550 railroad underpass Friday that resulted in the death of the male driver.

Inclement weather conditions may have been a factor in a single motor vehicle accident at the SH 550 railroad underpass which resulted in the death of the male driver. DPS is investigating. The Sheriff's office encourages drivers to be extremely cautious these next few days. pic.twitter.com/SOXQDONR5P — Sheriff Eric Garza (@SheriffGarza) February 12, 2021

ORIGINAL STORY

Brownsville firefighters found a body inside a burning vehicle Friday morning.

At about 9 a.m., crews with the Brownsville Fire Department responded to State Highway 55 following reports of a burning vehicle.

Firefighters extinguished the flames and found the body inside.

The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating the case.

