Brownsville firefighters supporting retired colleague as she battles cancer

The Brownsville Fire Department is showing support to one of their own as she battles stage four cancer.

Cindy Puente was diagnosed with cancer after masses were found in her brain, breasts and lungs.

Puente served the department for over 22 years before retiring. Her symptoms worsened earlier this month, making her dizzy, forgetful.

She’s now having trouble walking and eating on her own.

“It was just that extra little shock, that something so horrible is happening to someone so nice,” Brownsville Firefighter's Association President Joe Huerta said. “We definitely want the best for her, we want to support her family."

Huerta says Puente made history at the department. She was the first woman driver and only the second woman to work with the department.

“We have more females now, and she has always been such a huge supporter of the younger female firefighters coming in,” Huerta said.

As the assistant chief for the EMS division, Jose Garcia Jr said he started at the same station Puente did.

“She was always there to lend a hand, give some advice, “Garcia said. “[She’s] the most kind-hearted person that you'll ever meet, anyone that had an interaction with her in the community always saw that side."

Puente’s fight with cancer is far from over, but she’s not alone.

The fire department hosts an annual a breast cancer awareness drive every October. Huerta said the funds from this year’s driver will go toward Puente.

“Every year since I've known that Cindy had some issues, I've asked her ‘do you need the funds, do you want to be the recipient?’” Huerta said. “And every year she tells me, ‘no I'm good, I'd rather you give it to somebody else.’”

Even though Puente retired, the love from her work-family is strong, and the bond is only growing.

“We just want her to know that we love her, and we're going to try to support her as much as we can,” Garcia said.