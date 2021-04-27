Brownsville holding COVID-19 drive-thru vaccination clinic

The City of Brownsville will host a COVID-19 vaccination drive-thru clinic on Wednesday, April 28, at the Texas Southmost College ITECC Building.

The clinic, which will be located on 301 Mexico Blvd. in Brownsville, will start at 3 p.m. according to a news release from the city of Brownsville.

“This vaccination clinic is aimed for individuals 18 years of age and above,” the news release stated. “Residents are able to register to receive either their first or second dose of the Moderna vaccine. The second dose is administered 28 days after the first dose. “

Those wanting to register can do so online or by calling the city of Brownsville COVID-19 Hotline at 956-394-0012.

Residents are encouraged to download and fill out the consent forms available online. Everyone receiving a vaccine at the clinic must present a valid photo ID, wear a face mask, and always remain in their vehicles.