Brownsville hosts career exposition

A hiring exposition with over 1,000 job opportunities took place at the Brownsville Event Center on Monday.

Forty companies attended the Coffee and Career Expo, offering jobs in the medical field, welding, and manufacturing, among others.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, over 4.4 million people, around 3% of workers nationwide, quit their jobs in September.

Brownsville city officials say they hope to showcase the type of job opportunities available in the area with events like Monday's career expo and appeal to college graduates.

"We want to make sure that we have an impact in our community, our current community," Human Resources Manager for the city of Brownsville, Laura Hernandes, said. "Ever since COVID, obviously, we've seen a lot of joblessness, and we're trying to get back."