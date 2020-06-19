Brownsville hosts coronavirus news conference

Concerned about a spike in the number of COVID-19 cases across Cameron County, the city of Brownsville will hold a news conference on Friday morning.

The news conference, which starts at 10 a.m., will be streamed live on the city's Facebook page.

Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez and the CEOs of local hospitals will "provide an update on the state of our Hospitals and Health Institutions during the COVID-19 pandemic," according to the city.