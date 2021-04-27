Brownsville Housing Authority neighborhood clinic helps vaccinate community

Over the last two weeks, state health officials saw two different issues regarding some providers asking for more vaccines and others having trouble using up their available stock.

Those issues are causing concern for Regional Medical Director Dr. Emilie Prot.

"All together there has still be a decrease in this rush," Prot said. "That's not something I'm excited to see because it's just too early."

It's a two-fold issue; some people fear the vaccine, while for others, it's about accessibility,

"Understanding where people prefer getting their vaccines is also important," Prot said. "We want to make sure that we meet them where they are."

CEO for the Housing Authority of Brownsville, Carla Mancha, says she has seen that struggle firsthand.

"They cannot get in line for six hours, [or] they may not have transportation," Mancha said. "They may not have a job that will allow them to do that."

The Housing Authority's Tuesday COVID-19 vaccine clinic worked to fill that gap.

The organization vaccinated 100 people living and working within the Buena Vida Affordable Housing neighborhood.