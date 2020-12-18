Brownsville increases COVID-19 threat level to 'Severe'

Concerned about a steady increase in coronavirus cases and hospitalizations, the city of Brownsville increased its COVID-19 threat level from serious to severe on Friday.

The public health department raised the threat level due to the increasing number of COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations.

The city is urging people to minimize contact with others and avoid leaving home, unless it's for essential needs.

With the arrival of Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine, the city has begun to implement its vaccine distribution plan, currently in Phase 1a.

Phase 1a focuses on providing the vaccine to frontline workers.

“While we are excited to begin vaccinating our residents to defeat COVID-19 once and for all, I want to remind our community that the fight is not over,” Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez said in a news release. “Please continue to practice social distancing, avoid crowded places, wear your mask, and wash your hands. We will keep the community informed about vaccine distribution as soon as we have more information.”

