Brownsville ISD hosting COVID-19 Pfizer vaccine clinics

The Brownsville school district announced Thursday an ongoing Pfizer COVID-19vaccine clinic at their main office – located at 1900 E. Price Rd. in Brownsville.

The clinic, happening Thursday, April 29, will run until 5 p.m. A second clinic will be held Friday, April 30 at the same location from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-served basis while supplies last. Those 16 and older can receive a vaccine but a parent or guardian must accompany those 17 or younger who is getting a vaccine, according to a news release from the district.

Individuals are required to bring the following to the vaccination clinic:

• Employee or student identification

• Valid photo identification

• Completed BISD Consent Form

• Completed IMMTrac Form

For more information, contact the district at 956-548-8000.