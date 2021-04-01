Brownsville ISD hosting second dose COVID-19 vaccination clinic for district employees

The Brownsville Independent School District will provide second doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to district employees in a drive-thru clinic.

The clinic will be held at Veterans Memorial Early College High School – located at 4550 U.S. Military Hwy 281in Brownsville starting at 8 a.m. Thursday, April 1.

1,000 Moderna second dose vaccines will be made available by the Cameron County Public Health Department, according to a news release from the district.

The clinic is for district employees who received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine during a clinic held Saturday, March 6, the district stated in the release. Those who received their first vaccination at that clinic are automatically registered to receive their second dose in the new vaccination clinic.

Employees must present their COVID-19 vaccine record card, a valid photo ID, wear a mask or facial covering and remain in their vehicles during the clinic. Employees who have questions can call the district at 956-548-8000 for more information.