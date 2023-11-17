Brownsville ISD: Individual detained following school threat

An individual was detained following a threat made against a Brownsville ISD middle school, according to the district.

Brownsville ISD police were made aware of a threat made Thursday to Stell Middle School, according to a news release from the district released Friday morning.

Police located and detained the individual they said made the alleged threat.

“The district takes threats seriously and investigates every allegation that can harm any of our students and staff,” the district stated in the release. “Brownsville ISD is still investigating the circumstances of the situation but has assured that Stell Middle School is safe and secure and all classes are continued as scheduled.”

Information related to the identity of the detained individual were not provided.