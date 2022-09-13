Brownsville ISD receives first batch of modified COVID-19 booster shots

The new COVID-19 booster shots arrived at the Brownsville Independent School District on Friday.

The district received 500 doses of Moderna and 500 doses of the Pfizer vaccine.

Doses were given at the district's central administration building on Monday.

Anyone 18 and older can get the Moderna booster, and anyone 12 and older can get the Pfizer booster.

The doses are reserved for students and staff.