Brownsville ISD says city has no jurisdiction over district, voids amended order

BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville Mayor Trey Mendez explained an order to close down school campuses in the city. However, Brownsville Independent School District reminded the city and the mayor the district is not bound to the order.

Among the new additions to the order, schools are to stay closed to students for the remainder of the academic year, clarifying the order should not be construed to prevent the schools from meal programs and remote class options.

Brownsville ISD responded to the order in a memo, noting it should be considered void and cannot be enforced, mentioning the mayor has no jurisdiction over the district.

