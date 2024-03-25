Brownsville ISD to hold meeting on possible consolidation of schools

Parents at Brownsville Independent School District are getting the chance to talk about the consolidation, and possible closure, of at least three schools.

The district is dealing with a $20 million budget deficit after not getting any new funding from the state this year.

The meeting begins Monday at 5 p.m. in the cafeteria at Castañeda Elementary. It will focus on the curriculum, transportation and any concerns the district has received.

BISD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Chavez wants to assure parents that teachers will follow students to their new school and there are benefits to consolidating all three schools.

It will help the district save about $3 million and students moving to new schools will have more programs available.

"We will have more after-school programming or more enrichment program. And what I mean by that is let's assume a school has two programs at one particular area and then the other school has three. It may mean that the receiving school actually winds up with four or five programs, which means more programs for students," Chavez said.

District leaders want parents and staff to be part of the decision-making process.

Chavez says they will answer any questions or concerns at the meeting and district leadership are open to any feedback.

He says the consolidation plan is not a done deal yet. The feedback from these meetings will help the district modify their final plan that will be presented to the school board next month.

The district will hold two more meetings before a final decision is made. Child care will be provided to parents that need it.