Brownsville ISD to hold meeting on renaming elementary schools

The Brownsville Independent School District school board is having a meeting Wednesday night to discuss the re-naming of some of their schools.

The renaming is part of the consolidation plan to save money as the district faces a $20 million deficit.

The district is closing three elementary schools and moving those students into other schools.

"We, in our process, are protecting classrooms, programs for kids and teachers. We are going to continue to have a great education program for the students," Brownsville ISD Superintendent Dr. Jesus Chavez said.

The district says they've already picked three committees that are going to be in charge of the renaming process.

