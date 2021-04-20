Brownsville ISD to host COVID-19 vaccine clinic for employees, students

The Brownsville Independent School District will host a first dose COVID-19 vaccine clinic from 4:30 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. on Thursday, April 22, at Sams Memorial Stadium, located at 1 Boulevard of Champions.

According to a news release from the district, the clinic is limited to Brownsville ISD employees and students over 16; 1,170 Pfizer vaccines will be administered on a first-come, first-serve basis.

Pre-registration for the event is required and will open at 10:00 a.m. on Tuesday, April 20.

To register, call (956) 548-8000 or online by visiting www.bisd.us and clicking on the pop-up window ‘Registration for COVID-19 Pfizer Vaccination Clinic.’

Individuals are required to bring the following to the vaccination clinic:

Employee or student identification

Valid photo ID

Completed BISD Consent Form

Completed IMMTrac Form

A parent or guardian must accompany a student who is 17 years of age or younger to the clinic.

For more information, contact BISD at (956) 548-8000.