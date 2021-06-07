Brownsville ISD to host first annual recycle rally, Tuesday

Credit: Courtesy of Rick Ireton / MGN Online

The Brownsville Independent School District will host its first annual recycle rally from 9 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Tuesday at the district's main office parking lot, located at 1900 East Price Road.

The event is part of the new program, Recycling Matters at BISD, launched at the start of the year, demonstrating the district's commitment to recycling throughout the year.

"At Brownsville ISD, we need to think about our future by reducing, reusing, and recycling," BISD Superintendent Dr. René Gutiérrez said in a news release. "Nearly 75% of school materials are recyclable, and by encouraging the participation of the BISD employees and the community, we will accomplish a better place to live."

For more information on the event, call (956) 548-8000.