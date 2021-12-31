Brownsville ISD to provide COVID-19 testing at all campuses

Brownsville ISD will soon start welcoming their students and staff back to the classroom - and they will be offering COVID-19 tests at all of their campuses next week.

The district was able to secure Covid testing kits that are good until May 2022 by ordering ahead of time.

While the testing is not mandatory for BISD students and staff, the district will still require students and teachers to wear masks and have their temperatures checked when they enter the classrooms.

