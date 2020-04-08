x

Brownsville ISD to resume meal pick-ups next week

2 hours 32 minutes 30 seconds ago Wednesday, April 08 2020 Apr 8, 2020 April 08, 2020 3:02 PM April 08, 2020 in News - Local

BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville Independent School District is bringing back its drive-thru meal program.

The district made the announcement Wednesday that the program will move to provide meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its original locations.

The program will restart its service next week.

