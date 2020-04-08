Brownsville ISD to resume meal pick-ups next week
BROWNSVILLE – Brownsville Independent School District is bringing back its drive-thru meal program.
The district made the announcement Wednesday that the program will move to provide meals on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at its original locations.
The program will restart its service next week.
