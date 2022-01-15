Brownsville Lopez Juan Velez's Growth On and Off The Pitch
BROWNSVILLE, TEXAS - From Brownsville Porter to Brownsville Pace, Senior Forward Juan Velez transferred his freshman year in hopes of getting closer to playing professionally. But life hit him with circumstances that forced him to become the man of the household and put soccer on the side for a little bit. Watch the story for more.
