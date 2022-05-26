Brownsville man convicted of smuggling cocaine in Huggies diaper box sentenced

A 56-year-old Brownsville man has been sentenced to federal prison after being convicted of possession with intent to distribute 8.87 kilograms of cocaine, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office.

U.S. District Judge David S. Morales ordered Jose Antonio Garcia Jr. to serve 130 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release.

Garcia pleaded guilty on Feb. 28.

On Dec. 27, 2021, Garcia drove a white 2012 Freightliner semi-truck into an inspection lane at the Border Patrol checkpoint near Falfurrias. Law enforcement discovered nine bundles in an empty cardboard Huggies diaper box found underneath a sleeper seat inside the truck.

The bundles were discovered to be 8.872 kilograms of cocaine, roughly estimating around $443,600.

Garcia is in custody and pending transfer to a U.S. Bureau of Prisons facility.

Prosecutors say Garcia has prior criminal history that dates back to 1985, including nine burglary convictions, five thefts, eight drug or alcohol-related crimes and a human smuggling attempt in 2014.