Brownsville man doesn't let hip surgery stop him from voting

After he underwent hip surgery, David Salinas recovered at South Texas Rehabilitation Hospital in Brownsville.

Salinas wanted to vote in the November election, but he was scheduled to remain in the rehabilitation hospital until Nov. 10.

Concerned he wouldn't be able to cast a ballot, Salinas talked to his case manager.

"And I said: 'This is a problem. I really need to vote. And how can we do it?'" Salinas said.

The hospital made voting part of Salinas' rehabilitation plan — and drove him to the polls.

Watch the video for the full story.