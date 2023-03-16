Brownsville man not facing charges after taking nearly $100 left at self-checkout machine in Walmart

A Brownsville man police accuse of theft is not facing any charges after surveillance cameras showed him pocketing nearly $100 in change that was left behind at a Walmart self-checkout machine.

The Brownsville Police Department called the incident a theft, and said there is no such thing as "finders keepers."

Police said the man who pocketed the money is not facing any charges since he paid the money back to the person it belonged to, who decided against pressing charges.

The man reportedly contacted police and said he didn't think he did anything wrong.

Police want people to keep this in mind as more big stores like Walmart ask their customers to use self-checkout machines.