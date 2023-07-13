Brownsville man sentenced in scheme to transport liquid meth to Dallas

Photo credit: MGN Online/Pexels

A 42-year-old Brownsville man was sentenced to 20 years in prison for his involvement in attempting to smuggle liquid meth to Dallas that was hidden in the gas tank of a vehicle, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Ernesto Vargas pleaded guilty on March 7 to a charge of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute approximately 253.2 kilograms of liquid meth, according to a news release.

Vargas and a second individual — identified as Pedro Rodriguez III of San Benito — received over 550 pounds of liquid meth from co-conspirators in Mexico and planned to transport the meth to Dallas so it could be divided for distribution.

Rodriguez attempted to smuggle the meth by hiding it in the gas tank of the vehicle he was driving, the news release stated.

A Jan. 11, 2023 traffic stop on the vehicle Rodriguez was driving led to the discovery of the narcotics.

Rodriguez was previously sentenced to 10 years in prison for his involvement in the scheme.

Vargas will remain in custody pending transfer to a prison facility.