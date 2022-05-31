Brownsville, McAllen candlelight vigils to honor Uvalde victims

Candlelight vigils are set from one end of the Valley to the other to honor the lives lost in Uvalde.

A vigil will be held Tuesday in McAllen at 5:30 p.m. at the McAllen Performing Arts Center – located at 801 Convention Center Blvd.

Those attending the vigil include McAllen Mayor Javier Villalobos, Catholic Diocese of Brownsville Bishop Daniel Flores and Sister Norma Pimentel.

Candles will be provided at the vigil.

Several local organizations are hosting will be hosting a Tuesday candlelight vigil at Dean Porter Park on East Ringgold Street.at 6:30 p.m.

The public is invited to attend the vigil.