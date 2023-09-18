Brownsville non-profit continues tradition of making Homecoming mums and garters for students with special needs
A non-profit has spent the last 15 years making mums and garters for Brownsville ISD high school students with special needs.
Down by the Border President Dolores Zarate says they’re making 350 mums and garters to be given to the students during Homecoming this year.
Zarate says volunteers with the organization start making the mums and garters about two weeks before the start of the new school year.
They’re made with the colors of their school, and Zarate says she feels everyone in high school should receive one.
Zarate added that the organization will continue this tradition.
Watch the video above for the full story.
