Brownsville nonprofit cut short on Thanksgiving meals amid supply chain issues

A Brownsville nonprofit organization will start distributing Thanksgiving meals to families in need Wednesday. However, supply chain issues are putting a limit on how many people they'll be able to help this year.

As the Thanksgiving holiday approached, officials at the Good Neighbor Settlement House say it's been harder to give out as many meals as they'd like.

"Unfortunately, we have a limitation, and we're only selecting families that are receiving distribution at our food pantry," Assistant Director for Good Neighbor Settlement House Belinda Bradford said. "It's really disheartening to find out a lot of people [are] still in need, and we have to turn them away."

The organization partnered with Charlie Clark Nissan, who donated 150 meals with a full-sized turkey and sides. But Bradford says that amount is about half of what they usually hand out, adding that they remain grateful for the donations they've received so far.

