Brownsville nonprofit hosts fun run for Autism Awareness Month

The rainy weather didn’t stop people from coming together during the Laguna Vista Autism Hero Run to spread awareness and acceptance of individuals with autism on Saturday.

Believe in God’s (BiG) Heroes, a nonprofit organization aimed at providing ongoing educational opportunities to young adults with intellectual disabilities that seek employment after high school, hosted the event.

While April is Autism Awareness Month, the organization knows caring for loved ones with special needs is more than just a 30-day job.

“We do basically work skills training [and] life skills training,” Executive Director for the nonprofit Stephanie Wilson said. “A little bit of everything, just to keep them learning and keeping them active.”

Wilson said the pandemic affected the students in more ways than one.

“They’ve lost a lot of that in the last year,” she said. “We’re just rebuilding that back.”

Though the threat of COVID-19 caused the organization to cancel several fundraisers last year, Saturday’s Autism Awareness Fun Run marked its comeback.