Brownsville PD: Man arrested in connection to multiple burglaries, threatening 12-year-old girl

Brownsville police arrested a man in connection to multiple burglaries in the 14th Street and International Boulevard area.

On July 16, police responded to the 3000 block of East 23rd Street for a burglary.

The victim said her 12-year-old daughter called her and told her someone had broken into their home and stolen some items.

The daughter said she hid in her bedroom and the suspect had stolen an Xbox and some personal documents. She was not able to provide a description of the suspect.

About a month later, on August 28, the victim contacted investigators and said her daughter had further information about the burglary.

The daughter said she had actually seen the suspect but was too scared to talk. She said the male subject walked into the residence holding a knife.

She said when she saw the suspect, she ran to her room and tried to lock herself inside. The suspect caught up with the daughter and threatened to kill her if she screamed for help. The daughter said the suspect also told her if she told her mother about the burglary, he would kill them both.

The daughter was able to provide a description of the suspect.

On September 19, police responded to another burglary of a habitation on the 2000 block of East 19th Street.

The victim said her home was broken into and had been ransacked. She provided surveillance footage of the burglary that showed a male holding a knife entering and exiting the residence. The suspect stole a personal AR-15, jewelry and other things.

The Brownsville Burglary Unit Investigators investigated this burglary and were able to identify the suspect as 20-year-old Brandon Alberto Torres. Torres is known to police as a habitual burglar and has active felony warrants for burglary.

Investigators searched an area Torres frequents and were able to find him sitting on a curb at the 1200 block of Arthur Street.

As investigators approached Torres, he fled the scene and a foot pursuit followed. Torres was eventually caught and placed in police custody.

Investigators interviewed Torres, in which he confessed to several burglaries, but denied his involvement in the aggravated robbery involving the 12-year-old girl.

Torres was arrested for evading arrest on foot and five counts of burglary of habitation. He was arraigned on September 21 and issued a $253,500 bond.

Further investigation revealed Torres was identified to be the burglar in the aggravated robbery involving the 12-year-old girl, and was additionally charged with aggravated robbery and burglary of habitation with intent to commit other felony.

He was issued an additional bond of $500,000.