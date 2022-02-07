Brownsville PD search for missing 49-year-old man

The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 49-year-old man.

Police say Robinson Gorena was last seen on Thursday, Feb. 3 at the HEB located at 1628 Central Boulevard in Brownsville. Gorena weighs 170 pounds and is five feet and eight inches tall. He was last seen wearing a white cap, blue jacket, blue jeans, and brown shoes.

Anyone with information about Gorena's whereabouts is asked to call Brownsville police at 956-548-7000.