Brownsville PD searches for missing 75-year-old woman

Photo Credit: Brownsville Police Department

The Brownsville Police Department is asking for the public's help finding a missing 75-year-old woman.

Police say Maria Drago Rodriguez, who has Alzheimer's, was last seen at 12:30 p.m. on Feb. 15 on the 1000 block of West Saint Francis Street in Brownsville.

She has black hair with brown eyes, weighs 130 pounds, and is five feet two inches tall. Rodriguez was last seen wearing a blue flower design shirt, white pants, and has a gray purse with a gold-colored chain.

Anyone with information about Rodriguez's whereabouts is asked to call the Brownsville Police Department at (956) 548-7000.