Brownsville PD seeking arson suspect
The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old man who is wanted for his involvement in an arson case.
Jose Rafael Gandarilla-Cruz is wanted for an arson offense that occurred at the Rey Press Apartments in Brownsville – located at 1351 E. Jefferson Street according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.
Gandarilla-Cruz was last seen driving a gray Pontiac Aztek. Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.
The Brownsville fire and police departments are collaborating on the investigation, the news release stated.
