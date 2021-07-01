Brownsville PD seeking arson suspect

Jose Rafael Gandarilla-Cruz. Photo credit

The Brownsville Police Department is searching for a 21-year-old man who is wanted for his involvement in an arson case.

Jose Rafael Gandarilla-Cruz is wanted for an arson offense that occurred at the Rey Press Apartments in Brownsville – located at 1351 E. Jefferson Street according to a news release from the Brownsville Police Department.

Gandarilla-Cruz was last seen driving a gray Pontiac Aztek. Those with information on his whereabouts are urged to contact the Brownsville Crime Stoppers at 956-546-8477.

The Brownsville fire and police departments are collaborating on the investigation, the news release stated.