Brownsville police arrest man accused of threatening to kill officers

Photo Credit: Brownsville PD

The Brownsville Police Department arrested a man accused of threatening officers on Sunday.

At approximately 3:45 a.m., Brownsville police responded to a minor traffic accident at the 1800 block of Ruben M Torres.

The officers made contact with Jesus Herrera, 44, at the location. Herrera explained to the officers that he was involved in an accident earlier but had settled with the other party, according to the department.

Herrera told the officers that when he got out of the club, his vehicle was missing, and noticed two females driving his vehicle in the parking lot and side street of the location. Herrera was not able to provide a description of the females or the direction they fled. Herrera told the officers that he does not know how the females got into his vehicles since he had the keys with him.

Police say a strong smell of alcohol was emitting from Herrera's breath and he was slurring as he talked.

For the safety of the general public, the officers started taking Herrera into custody but Herrera resisted arrest, police say.

Herrera told both officers that he was going to kill them, according to the department.

Officers were able to take Herrera into custody and place him in the back seat of the marked patrol unit.

Herrera then started to kick at the side window of the marked unit and yelled at officers that he was going to kill them, according to the department.

Herrera was booked into the Brownsville city jail and was arraigned Sunday on two counts of terroristic threat against a public servant with a total bond of $15,000, two counts of resist arrest/search/transport with a total bond of $6,000, and public intoxication fine of $200.